BCCI announced IPL 2024- Date, Time, Schedule, Venue

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League is expected to start on March 22 as the cricket fans wait in anticipation for the new season of the Indian cash-rich league. IPL 2024’s schedule is not confirmed yet as the dates are subject to the Lok Sabha Election timings

As reported by Cricbuzz, the Indian cash-rich tournament is expected to start from March 22 and will be played until May 26 but the confirmation will be out only after the Lok Sabha Poll dates are announced. The Men’s tournament will be closely sandwiched between the Women’s Premier League and the T20 World Cup 2024. According to the same report, the tentative dates discussed for WPL are from February 22 to March 17. However, the official word is set to come anytime soon now.

IPL 2024 will act as the final dress rehearsal for the T20 World Cup 2024. Apart from the Indian players, several foreign players will also look to gear up for the tournament. The tournament is set to start on June 1, just six days after the IPL ends. However, India will be playing their first match on June 5 against Ireland.

BCCI is confident of hosting the tournament in India despite the polls. This will be the fourth time when the Indian tournament will be played in a Lok Sabha election year. Three times previously – in 2009, 2014 and 2019 – the tournament coincided with the national polls. Earlier in 2009 and 2014, IPL was shifted outside the country but in 2019, it was held in India itself.

