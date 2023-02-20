Home

Video Gallery

BCCI Announces Schedule For IPL 2023

BCCI Announces Schedule For IPL 2023

The BCCI has announced the schedule for the 16th season of IPL 2023 on Friday. The forthcoming season will revert in the home and away format after hosting the tournament across Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad in the last edition.

The BCCI has announced the schedule for the 16th season of IPL 2023 on Friday. The forthcoming season will revert in the home and away format after hosting the tournament across Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad in the last edition. A total of 70 league stage matches will be played across 12 venues over the course of 52 days. The 16th season of the show-piece will commence on March 31 kicking things off with a clash between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium.