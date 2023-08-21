Top Trending Videos

BCCI Announces Squad For Aisa Cup 2023

Delhi: BCCI's Senior Selection Committee Chairman Ajit Agarkar & Indian Cricketer Rohit Sharma addresses the press conference. In the conference they announced Indian squad for Asia Cup 2023 as the tournament kicks off at the end of this month

Updated: August 21, 2023 3:25 PM IST

By Video Desk Video Desk

