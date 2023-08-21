Home

BCCI Announces Squad For Aisa Cup 2023

Delhi: BCCI's Senior Selection Committee Chairman Ajit Agarkar & Indian Cricketer Rohit Sharma addresses the press conference. In the conference they announced Indian squad for Asia Cup 2023 as the tournament kicks off at the end of this month

