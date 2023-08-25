Home

BCCI Not Happy With Kohli’s Post On Yo-Yo Test

A few hours after Virat Kohli posted his yo-yo test score on social media, the Indian team management asked its players to ‘avoid’ putting their fitness scores in the public domain. BCCI officials didn’t like their star player letting out what it considers confidential information. “The happiness of finishing the Yo Yo test between the dreaded cones. 17.2 don.,” Kohli had posted on Instagram earlier on Thursday, However, BCCI officials were not very happy with the post. “Players have been informed verbally to avoid posting any confidential matter on social media platforms. They can post pictures while training but posting a score leads to breach of contract clause,” a BCCI official confirmed.

