Dada aka ‘Sourav Ganguly’ needs no introduction in the cricket-crazy nation. He is said to be the most influential Indian cricket captain of all time. He retired from cricket in 2008 but has maintained his brand value. As per few reports the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team has said to have a net worth in crores. From 2015 to October 2019, he was the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal. In October 2019 he became President of the BCCI and has been in the position since. In this video we are sharing Sourav Ganguly’s networth, his brand deals, car collection and his homes.