Women and men will be paid the same amount for representing New Zealand and playing in top-tier domestic matches. The five-year deal will see the White Ferns and domestic women’s players receive the same match fees as men across all formats. Same fees will be paid competitions including ODIs, T20Is, Ford Trophy and Dream11 Super Smash level. The agreement will also increase the number of contracts offered to women cricketers. Is this a lesson For BCCI? Should India have same paygrade for it’s female and male players too?White Ferns captain Sophie Devine quoted, “It’s great for the international and domestic women players to be recognised in the same agreement, alongside the men.” Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson quoted, “It’s really important for the current players to build on the legacy of those who have gone before us, and to support tomorrow’s players, both men and women, at all levels.