Best beaches in Thailand: In a recent update, foreign travelers who are planning to take a trip to Thailand will no longer need Thailand Pass registration and US $10,000 health insurance with effect from July 1. These requirements were earlier removed for Thailand nationals from June 1 and now finally has been lifted for all the foreign travelers out there. From 1st of July the foreign nationals only need to show proof of vaccine certificate or a negative RT-PCR within 72 hours of travel. This is indeed a good news for everyone who were planning for a trip to Thailand. If you are up for a Thailand trip, then we have suggested top 5 beaches in Thailand that are a must visit. Watch video to know full list.