Tips For A Long Lasting Make-up : Dressing up in your favorite attires and getting ready in a full fledged make-up during festivals is the favorite part for all of us. But usually spending hours in front of the mirror applying make-up and then realizing that your make-up starts to fade away after a time span of 15 minutes could be really disappointing for girls out there. And that's why we have come up with this video where make up artist Damini Chaturvedi will be giving you tips and hacks on how to keep your make-up all day long. Watch video.