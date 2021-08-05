Movie Bell Bottom Trailer Launch: Akshay Kumar’s starrer upcoming movie Bell Bottom is a spy thriller film directed by Ranjit M Tewari. The trailer of the movie was launched on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in the presence of Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Jackky Bhagnani, Vaani Kapoor, and others. Here is the uncut video of the launch of the Bell Bottom trailer. Watch now.Also Read - Bell Bottom Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar Launches Covert Operation To Save 210 Hostages Hijacked Inside Plane | Watch