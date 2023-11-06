Home

Benefits of Applying Oil in Belly Button

Navel Oiling: There are a lot of reasons why we need to oil our belly button every night, because it heals, corrects, and balances the nerve connections in the body. Coconut or almond oil; even mustard oil would do wonders.