Benefits of Applying Oil in Belly Button

There are a lot of reasons why we need to oil our belly button every night, because it heals, corrects, and balances the nerve connections in the body. Coconut or almond oil; even mustard oil would do wonders.

Published: November 6, 2023 10:35 AM IST

By fauzia.naaz | Edited by fauzia.naaz

