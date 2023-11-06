By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Benefits of Applying Oil in Belly Button
There are a lot of reasons why we need to oil our belly button every night, because it heals, corrects, and balances the nerve connections in the body. Coconut or almond oil; even mustard oil would do wonders.
