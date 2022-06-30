Benefits Of Beetroot: The vibrant red or gold Beetroot or Chukandar belongs to the same family as chard and spinach and is known for it’s multiple health benefits. The veggie is also known as the powerhouse of nutrition. Beetroots are eaten in various forms. Some people prefer eating beetroot salad on the other hand, some of them like consuming beetroot in form of juice. This vegetable is loaded with vitamin A, iron, antioxidants and other nutrients. Beetroot not just boosts immunity but also maintains our bone health. In this video, we have listed down top health benefits of beetroot. Watch video.Also Read - Skincare Tips: Top 5 Benefits Of Applying Rice Flour Pack On Your Skin - Watch Video