Benefits Of Cucumber: Weight Loss To Flawless Skin, Reasons Why You Must Add Kheera In Your Summer Diet | Watch Video

Benefits Of Cucumber: The summers have arrived in India. And it’s important to have a diet especially during the Summers that will help you keep your body cool from within. One such vegetable is cucumber or kheera. The nutritious veggie detoxifies your body and hydrates it from within and also keeps you fresh and healthy. It has 95% water which removes toxins from our body and also works as a body cleanser thereby clearing waste products from body. To know more such benefits cucumber/Kheera, watch this video.