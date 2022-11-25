Benefits Of Green Peas: Top 5 Reasons Why This Nutritious Vegetable Is Best To Eat During Winters – Watch Video

Boosting immunity to increasing eye sight, here are the top 5 reasons why you must add green peas in your winter diet. Watch video.

Benefits Of Green Peas: Green peas or peas are widely sold as vegetables in fresh, canned or frozen forms. They belong to the legume family along with soybeans, chickpeas, and other kinds of beans. They are low in calories and loaded with many essential nutrients which are good for our health. They are packed with Vitamins A, K, minerals, phytonutrients, antioxidants, protein, and more. In this video, we have listed down top 5 health benefits of eating green peas in the winters. Watch video.