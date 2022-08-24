Benefits Of Guava: Guavas are tropical fruits with yellowish-green skin, and they grow on trees in Central America. This delicious fruit is rich in dietary fiber and nutrients. The super food guava is known as the ‘queen of fruits’ and offers a wide variety of health benefits. Eating guavas on a regular basis can not just aid in a good digestion but can also give you relief from menstrual pain. In this video we have mentioned top 5 health benefits of eating the nutritious fruit guava. Watch video.

