Benefits Of Jamun Seeds: Indian blackberry or Jamun is a tasty and delicious fruit which contains multiple health benefits. Jamuns are fruits that grows more during the summers and rainy seasons and is primarily eaten during summers. This tiny and purple color fruit is very beneficial for health which is why it is also use as an herb in Ayurveda. Well, let us tell you that not only jamuns but it's seeds are used to treat diabetes, arthritis and anemia. The jamun seed powder can enhance digestion as well. In this video, we will take a look at some of the top benefits of Jamun seeds. Watch video.