Benefits Of Makhana: Makhana of fox seed is a type of seed derived from the Euryale Ferox plant. These are widely used as a snack. They are sometimes roasted and eaten and also added to curries, side dishes or desserts. Apart from being a savory snack, they also have got multiple health benefits. Makhanas are rich in nutrients, antioxidants, magnesium and carbs. They have got protein in abundant quantity that not only makes bone strong but also keeps our gut healthy. Watch this video where we have discussed the top 5 health benefits of makhanas.