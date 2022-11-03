Benefits Of Radish: Radish or Mooli is a crunchy and fleshy vegetable. They come in variety of shape, size and color. Radishes may not be the most popular vegetable in your garden, but they are one of the healthiest. These undervalued root vegetables are packed with nutrients. They are high on folic acid and flavonoids alike. Radishes have a high amount of Vitamin C, which helps in common coughs and colds and boosts immunity. Well, winters are almost here and eating Radish during winters can give you several health benefits. Watch video to know why we should eat radish in winters and it’s amazing health benefits.Also Read - Foods For Asthma: Foods And Drinks To Avoid In Asthma To Get Relief From Breathing Difficulties | Watch Video