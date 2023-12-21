Top Trending Videos

Bengaluru dazzles with India’s tallest, 100-ft tall Christmas tree | Christmas celebration | Video

As the holiday season is around the corner with coming Christmas and New Year celebrations, various cities across the nation ...

Updated: December 21, 2023 4:05 PM IST

By Video Desk

As the holiday season is around the corner with coming Christmas and New Year celebrations, various cities across the nation have been decked up to welcome the Christmas and New Year. India’s tallest Christmas tree in Bengaluru has become the center of attraction. Ahead of the holiday season, Bengaluru is decked up with lights and bustling markets.

