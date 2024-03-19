Home

Video Gallery

Bengaluru’s water crisis: The geography of the problem

Bengaluru’s water crisis: The geography of the problem

The water crisis in Bengaluru, is a complex issue with its roots in geography, urbanization, and climate. The city, has ...

The water crisis in Bengaluru, is a complex issue with its roots in geography, urbanization, and climate. The city, has now facing severe water scarcity due to a combination of factors also needs effective urbans plannings.

Here’s an overview of the geographical aspects contributing to this crisis:

Water crisis is a multi-dimensional problem that requires a holistic approach to address issues related to geography, urban planning, water management, and climate change mitigation. Bengaluru has witnessed explosive growth over the past few decades, driven by its status as India’s IT hub.

The city experiences a tropical savanna climate, with a distinct wet and dry season. However, in recent years, there has been a noticeable change in rainfall patterns, including reduced rainfall and unpredictable monsoons, which have exacerbated the water scarcity.

According to media reports, Strategies such as improving water infrastructure, promoting water conservation and rainwater harvesting, restoring lakes and water bodies, and implementing sustainable urban development practices are crucial to alleviating this crisis.

Bengaluru’s rivers Cauvery and Arkavathi, which are located over 100 kilometers away. Transporting water over such distances is not only costly but also subject to political and environmental challenges.

#watercrises #bengaluru #bengaluruwater #bengalururealestate

About Channel:

Your daily dose of videos for the latest and exclusive news from India and the rest of the world. From current affairs, sports, cricket, Bollywood, TV, entertainment, health, business & technology. Stay tuned for happenings around the world powered by India.com.

India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World.

Subscribe India.com : https://bit.ly/3o7PtHP

Follow us on:-

Download India.com app Link- http://onelink.to/uqwaee

International Users App Link- http://onelink.to/prvyta

Web: http://www.india.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiacom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiacom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiadotcom/