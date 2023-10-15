Home

Benjamin Netanyahu prepares for next move to destroy Hamas, meets Israeli soldiers on front lines

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on October 14 visited the frontline at Gaza border. He interacted with Israeli soldiers on the front line and gave them a moral boost. A day after Israel issued an ultimatum to Gazans to relocate to south tanks were seen rolling with troops near Gaza border. Israeli Defence Forces on October 14 said that the military is gearing for next move of ‘Operation Iron Swords’ to destroy hideouts of Hamas terrorists.

