‘Besharam Rang’ Costume Designer Opens Up About SRK And Deepika’s Never Before Seen Avatar | Watch Video

Designer and stylist Shaleena Nathani styled Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for the song ‘Besharam Rang’ in ‘Pathaan’. She opened up about the experience of styling the actors for the video of the song and talked about the brief given to her by the director Siddharth Anand. In the song, Shah Rukh can be seen in loose shirts while Deepika flaunts a variety of bikinis on the beach.

Amid controversy regarding the outfits worn in Pathaan’s first song Besharam Rang, the song’s stylist Shaleena Nathani opened up about styling Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. In the music video, which was released earlier this week, SRK and Deepika are seen in a never-before-seen avatar. While sparks flew on the screen, their costumes also became a topic of discussion. The stylist’s thoughts on the outfit come amid Madhya Pradesh minister Dr. Narottam Mishra’s objection to the song. He demanded the changes are made and added that if the costumes are not changed, Pathaan will be banned in Madhya Pradesh.