Best Beaches In Bangalore: Are you planning a trip to Bangalore? If yes, then we are here to tell you a about some of the best beaches of Bangalore that you can definitely take a trip to. These beautiful and serene beaches won’t disappoint you and you will surely have a gala time with your loved ones here. Watch this video.Also Read - Telangana Tourism Video: Add These Destinations To Your Weekend Getaway List When In Telangana - Watch Video