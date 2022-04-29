BEST 5 MOBILE PHONES UNDER 10000:
With mobile data becoming more affordable, many more Indians can now afford to get onto the smartphones in India. Although, many people think that they need a high budget to buy a smartphone. If you are under a budget and want to buy a smartphone, then you are at the right place. In this video, we have come up with a list of 5 budget smartphones from Realme, Micomax, Motorola to Infinix under Rs. 10,000 along with their price details and phone specifications.Also Read - Infinix Smart 6 With Anti Bacterial Back Panel And Helio A22 SoC Launched In India, Specs And Price Revealed Also Read - Micromax IN 2c With 5,000mAh Battery And Octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC Launched In India, Specs And Price Revealed Also Read - Nokia G21 With 50MP Camera And 5,050mAh Battery Launched In India, Checkout Key Features, Specs And Price Here