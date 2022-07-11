Top CNG cars under 6 lakhs: Are you someone who is looking for a nice and an affordable CNG car? If yes, then do not worry as we have got you covered. We have curated a list of best CNG cars that are available under Rs. 6 lakhs and is also very good in terms of performance and mileage. We are sure that the performance of these cars will not disappoint you, Have a look.Also Read - Maruti, Toyota To Jointly Manufacture Mid-Sized Hybrid SUV | Details Here