We cannot deny that, this coronavirus pandemic have made us realize how any serious illness can strike anyone at any time. We also see that the cost of medical treatment is continuously rising. So with higher chances of falling sick in this pandemic, there is a possibility that the cost of treating the illness can cause severe financial strain on the savings you have accumulated over time. This might also lead to compromising on providing your child the best quality education or defaulting on your home loan payments. In such a case, you all must have heard about Health Insurance which helps you make advance decisions and prepare for crucial times ahead. So here in this video we are going to tell you about what Health Insurance is and how you can choose the best Health Insurance Company.

What is Health Insurance? Also Read - 5 Yoga Asanas to Ease Arthritis And Manage Its Symptoms

Health insurance is a type of insurance that covers medical expenses that arise due to an illness. These expenses could be related to hospitalization costs, cost of medicines or doctor consultation fees. Also Read - Why Muesli is Good For Weight Loss During Summer?

There are two basic types of health insurance:

Mediclaim: This is the most basic type of health insurance among the other plans. Mediclaim plans are hospitalization plans that cover the cost of treatment when you are admitted tothe hospital. They mostly cover the entire family up to a certain limit. Critical Illness Insurance Plans: Whereas, Critical Insurance Plans only cover specific life-threatening diseases that require prolonged treatment or even change in lifestyle. It also acts as a substitute for income for the time you could not resume to work due to illness.

How to choose the best health insurance company?

There are different Health Insurance companies whose plans differ in features and benefits. As per the requirements, the decision completely depends on the individuals according to their Health Goals. However, here are some main factors that can be look into before getting a plan.

Compare between the policies and look through policy coverage

Make sure the Health Insurance Plan is affordable

Check out if the company has network with Cashless Hospitals

Check if you can choose between individual and family floater policies

Also look into the Claim procedure and Claim settlement ratio

If you’re confused between different companies, here are some companies you can choose for getting your health Insurance plan.

Kotak Mahindra Health Insurance Bajaj Allianz Health Insurance Care Health Insurance Digit Health Insurance Future Genrali Health Insurance

Before availing any insurance policies, make sure you bear in mind the key points so that finances are secure from the substantial medical expenses incurred in the future.

Script by : Sneha M Jain