Best Pandals In Kolkata: As we know that Durga Pooja is around the corner, people are full of excitement to celebrate the auspicious day. The festival is celebrated for 10 days straight. The day is actually a victory celebration of maa Durga. It’s that time of year when the aura is filled with aromas, colors and sweet shops around. Though the festival has a nationwide significance the people in Kolkata take this festival a notch higher than the rest of the country. The city is decorated beautifully with lights and colors. So if you are planning to go to Kolkata on this Durga Pooja then we have listed top 5 majestic pandals that you must definitely look out for. Watch full list in the video.Also Read - Durga Puja 2022: This Kolkata Pandal is Celebrating 75 Years of Independence With Use of Commemorative Coins

Written by- Ananya Also Read - Happy Navratri 2022 Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Gifs, Quotes And WhatsApp Forward