Best Places In Arunachal Pradesh: Arunachal Pradesh or the land of dawn-lit mountains” is the largest state of the seven sister states in the northeastern part of India. The place is a beautiful state to spend your time in. A perfect place to relieve from your stress and connect more with nature. Its beauty above all is simply mesmerizing and you can’t help but fall in love with this state. Well, there are a lot of enchanting places in Arunachal Pradesh that are worth visiting once in life. If you are thinking of something peaceful, calm yet beautiful, then you have to visit this place. To make your trip towards Arunachal Pradesh a little bit easy, we have listed down top 5 places of the state that you should surely visit whenever you are in Arunachal Pradesh. Watch video.Also Read - Best Pandals In Mumbai: On This Ganesh Chaturthi Visit These Magnificent Pandals In Mumbai - Watch Video