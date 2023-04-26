Must-Visit Places In Old Delhi/Purani Dilli That Are Worth Exploring – Watch Video

Home

Forts, to havelis to historical structures to food stalls.. every lane of old Delhi offers a lot and is indeed worth exploring. So here we bring to you a list of some of the offbeat places in old Delhi exploring which won't leave you disappointed. Watch video

Must visit places in Old Delhi: The vibe and aura of old Delhi is certainly unmatchable. From shopping in colorful Bazaars to walking through the aroma of spice markets, there’s no better place than Purani Dilli. Forts, to havelis to historical structures to food stalls.. every lane of old Delhi offers a lot and is indeed worth exploring. So here we bring to you a list of some of the offbeat places in old Delhi exploring which won’t leave you disappointed. Watch video