Delhi with its extreme weather conditions and hectic lifestyle can get to your nerves at times. Although, the best part about Delhi and NCR is that right at the outskirts of the city are amazing resorts that offer an all-inclusive getaway. If you are looking for the best resorts near Delhi for weekend getaways? In this video we are sharing the best accommodation options for a refreshing retreat near Delhi. From a village feel to an uber luxurious experience. Surjivan Resort, Heritage Village Resort and Spa and Aravali Resort are the best budget picks.