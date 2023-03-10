Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Best Summer Drinks: Top 5 Healthy & Refreshing Summers Drinks To Beat The Heat | Watch Video

Best Summer Drinks: Top 5 Healthy & Refreshing Summers Drinks To Beat The Heat | Watch Video

While having plain water is good, adding varieties to it is even better. So, here are a few healthy and refreshing drinks to have in summers to beat the heat. Watch his video. 

Published: March 10, 2023 8:48 PM IST

By Prashasti Sudhakar

Best Summer Drinks: As the temperature goes high in the summer season, we look for refreshing and healthy drinks to get relief from the scorching heat. Summer season increases our likeness for drinks as a response to the water content getting removed from the body in the form of sweat. While having plain water is good, adding varieties to it is even better. So, here are a few healthy and refreshing drinks to have in summers to beat the heat. Watch his video.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 10, 2023 8:48 PM IST