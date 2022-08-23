Best Temples In Odisha: Odisha is known for it’s magnificent and beautiful temples. People from all over the world visit Odisha to explore the architecture and sculptures on the walls of the temple.

The temples in Odisha showcase the brilliant structure that stood the testimony of time and some old age traditions that flourished till date. There are hundreds of temples that depicts the rich heritage and culture of India. However there a are a few incredibly beautiful temples that one must visit in their lifetime. These temples are fascinating, charming and calming. In this video we have listed top 5 must Visit temples situated in Odisha whose architecture and magnificent beauty will take your breath away. Watch video to know full list.