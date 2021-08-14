Tips to prevent bloating / Say Yes to Healthy Living: Abdominal bloating is a condition where one feels full and tight. Ones stomach looks bigger and swollen. The symptoms include excessive gas, vomit, nausea and may lead to extreme discomfort and pain. Many a times people ignore the subtle warning that may indicate bloating which in turn can become very harmful if not prevented on time. Nutritionist Manisha Chopra, in the video talks and suggests tips on how to cure bloating. Watch video to know more.Also Read - August 14 to be Observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Announces PM Modi