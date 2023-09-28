Home

Beware China, Pakistan! India showcases artillery power during 197th Gunners’ Day

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande and All Ranks of the Indian Army conveyed greetings and best wishes to All ...

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande and All Ranks of the Indian Army conveyed greetings and best wishes to All Ranks, Veterans and families of the Regiment of Artillery on 197th Gunners’ Day on September 28. The date 28 September has a special significance in the annals of the history of the Regiment of Artillery because 5 (Bombay) Mountain Battery was raised on 28 September 1827. As this battery has been in uninterrupted service since raising, its Raising Day is celebrated as Gunners Day every year.

