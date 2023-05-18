Home

Beware ! Mosquito Coils Can Be HARMFUL, Know How Severely It Can Affect Your Health – Watch Video

One of the most common disadvantages of using mosquito Coils is that it our affects respiratory system. The smoke released from these coils contain allethrin and pyrethrin which can irritate eyes, throat and nose.

Mosquito coils side effects: Did you know that the mosquito coils that we burn in our houses to get rid of those annoying mosquitoes can be dangerous for your health? These coils can be effective in repelling mosquitoes, but do affect human health severely..so much that it can also cause death. Watch video to know the serious side effects of burning mosquito coils at home.