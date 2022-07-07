Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is getting married to Dr Gurpreet Kaur today. This will be his second marriage Dr Gurpreet Kaur. Bhagwant Mann’s marriage will take place in a small private ceremony in his house and only close family members will attend the ceremony. Although, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also likely to be a part of the wedding ceremony. As per reports, Bhagwant and Gurpreet’s marriage was arranged by the Chief Minister’s mother and his sister. In this video we have shared who is all about Bhagwant Mann’s to be wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur.