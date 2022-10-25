Bhai Dooj 2022: Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the second day of Kartik Shukla Paksha. On this day, sisters apply tilak to their brothers’ foreheads and perform other rituals such as fast, puja, and Katha to wish them a long life and prosperity. In exchange, brothers gift them money and other gifts It’s observed two days after Deepawali i.e. on 26th October. In this video, Jyotish Shiromani Sachin explains right day, time, Shubh Muhurat and significance of Bhai Dooj. Watch VideoAlso Read - Bhai Dooj: Banks to Remain Closed in These Cities Tomorrow | Full List