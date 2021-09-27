Bharat Bandh 2021 : The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has declared an All India Strike from 6 AM in the morning to 4 PM in the evening to mark the first anniversary of their protest against the center’s three farm law. This will be the third Bharat Bandh by the SKM. During this period, all the National and State highways including closure of all the Government and private offices, schools, colleges, shops, industries and other public events will be affected throughout the country. However essential services like hospitals and medical stores will remain functioning. Get more details and insights on the Bharat Bandh. Watch this video.