Bharat Matrimony Row: Why Is Boycott Bharat Matrimony Trending On Social Media? Watch Video To Find Out – Watch Video

The website has come under radar after it shared a women's day special video on the occasion of Holi. The ad that became instantly viral on social media, highlighted the trauma women experience that prevents them from participating in the grand Hindu festival.

Bharat Matrimony Row: India’s number one matrimonial website has been trending on Twitter but all the negative reasons. Now what triggered the massive outcry on Social media you ask? Well, the website has come under radar after it shared a women’s day special video on the occasion of Holi. The ad that became instantly viral on social media, highlighted the trauma women experience that prevents them from participating in the grand Hindu festival. Watch video for more details.