Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Bhasma Holi 2023: Holi Played With Ashes Amid Burning Pyres – Watch Video

Bhasma Holi 2023: Holi Played With Ashes Amid Burning Pyres – Watch Video

In Kashi Vishwanath, which is called the city of Lord Shiva, apart from the Holi colours, there is also a Holi which is celebrated with the ashes of pyre.

Published: March 5, 2023 4:15 PM IST

By Harshit Mehta | Edited by Harshit Mehta

In India, the festivities of Holi and the enthusiasm has already begun. At the same time, the tradition of Holi in Kashi, which is called the city of Lord Shiva, is not only considered centuries old but also unique. In Kashi Vishwanath, apart from the Holi colours, there is also a Holi which is celebrated with the ashes of pyre.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 5, 2023 4:15 PM IST