Bhasma Holi 2023: Holi Played With Ashes Amid Burning Pyres – Watch Video
In Kashi Vishwanath, which is called the city of Lord Shiva, apart from the Holi colours, there is also a Holi which is celebrated with the ashes of pyre.
In India, the festivities of Holi and the enthusiasm has already begun. At the same time, the tradition of Holi in Kashi, which is called the city of Lord Shiva, is not only considered centuries old but also unique. In Kashi Vishwanath, apart from the Holi colours, there is also a Holi which is celebrated with the ashes of pyre.
