Bholaa Movie Review: Kajol Calls Husband Ajay Devgn's Film 'Fab' | Watch Video

On Wednesday, Kajol attended the special screening of ‘Bholaa’. After watching the film, she took to Instagram and shared her review. ‘Bholaa’ is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit ‘Kaithi’. It has been styled as the story of a “one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise.” The original film revolved around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia. Watch Entertainment Videos.