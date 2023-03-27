Home

Bholaa Star Cast Fees: Ajay Devgn’s Salary For The Film Will Shock You, Checkout How Much Other Actors Charged – Watch Video

Bholaa Star Cast Fees: The much awaited Ajay Devgn starer Bholaa is all set to release in theatres on 30th of March. Apart from Ajay Devgn, tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal and Amala Paul will also be seen in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film got a really good response from audience and now the fans are indeed excited for the release of the the much awaited thriller film and even the makers announced the advanced booking for the film. Reportedly the film has been made on a high budget and the actors in the film have also charged a hefty amount for their respective roles..so let’s take a look at the star cast fees of Bholaa. Watch video.