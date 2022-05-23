Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer horror-comedy has emerged has a blockbuster hit and has garnered an opening day collection of 14.11 crore. The trend followed on the weekend as well where the movie collected 18.34 crores on Saturday and 22 crores on Sunday. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut failed to get audience to theatres and Dhaakad as emerged as a big Flop. Watch full video to see Kartik Aaryan at Gaiety theatre where he went to see audiences reaction.