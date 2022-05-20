Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Public Review: The much awaited Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has finally hit the theatres. The film is a remake of Priyadarshan’s 2007 superhit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa that featured actors like Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja and was a massive hit among the audience. And now the audience have gone crazy with the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Just like a new and fresh star cast, the plot of the film is also different from Bhool Bhulaiyaa on various levels. Let’s take a look at what audience has to say on the film, is it a hit or a flop and whether we should watch it or not. Watch video.Also Read - Amid The Wedding Rumors Of Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor, Have A Look At The Most Adorable Pictures Of Couple Together That Will Melt Your Heart