Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer Launch Event : The much awaited horror comdey film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's trailer has been launched. The film is a sequel of Priyadarshan's 2007 bit Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film features Kiara Advani and Kartik Aryan in pivotal roles along with actors like Tabbu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in supporting characters. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee. The trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa has been loved by the fans and also looks promising. During the trailer launch event, Kartik and Kiara opened about their upcoming film. Kartik Aryan said that he is very excited that the film is releasing in theatres. He also revealed the best part during the shoot. Watch video