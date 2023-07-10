Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Bhumi Pednekar Looks Ravishing In Black ! Flaunts Her Christian Dior Bag Worth Rs 3 Lakhs – Watch Video
Bhumi Pednekar was carrying an expensive Christian Dior bag that she flaunted in front of media. The bag costs around Rs 1, 50,000 to 3,0000
Bhumi Penekar: Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar was spotted in the city. The Toilet actress ravishing in a deep neck black outfit. She was carrying an expensive Christian Dior bag that she flaunted in front of media. The bag costs around Rs 1, 50,000 to 3,0000. Watch video.
