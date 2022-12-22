Bhumi Pednekar Took The Lehenga Game To The Next Level As She Turns Poster Girl In Black Lehenga | Watch Video

Bhumi is known to have an impeccable and unbeatable style. Right from rocking a casual look to acing a red carpet look in saree or gown, Bhumi’s style game is always up to the mark. When it comes to Indian ensembles, Bhumi knows how to step out in style and give major fashion goals to her fans and followers. Watch Video

The actress grabbed the limelight with her exquisite black and red lehenga for a photoshoot. The lehenga is adorned with mirrorwork and sequins. She paired it with monochrom blouse featuring a deep neckline and a sheer dupatta. She opted for nude makeup and completed her look with golden earrings and stone-studded bangles. Bhumi Pednekar often makes headlines for serving style inspiration. Lately, she has been making appearances in stylish looks ahead of her next film Govinda Naam Mera’s release. Watch Video