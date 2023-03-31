Big Blow for RCB as Hazlewood to miss initial stages of IPL 2023
Hazlewood will likely miss the initial stages of the Indian Premier League. The 32-year-old is now rehabilitating from an Achilles issue that prevented him from taking part in the India Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The RCB pacer will consult with Cricket Australia's medical staff before making the journey to the IPL.
