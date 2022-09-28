Big Boss 16: Bigg Boss 16 is all set to premiere on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Amid the promotions and press conferences, Salman Khan arrived in dapper style at the press conference of the big boss and also candidly answered questions about the many rumors that are circulating about him, starting with interdicting the theory that he wasn’t going to host Bigg Boss 16 this year and that his fees have touched Rs 1,000 crore. When Salman was asked about this, he told, “Well, I am often asked if I am doing the show or not, so I get irritated sometimes and tell these people that I don’t want to do the show. But these people are helpless as they feel if not me, then who else. So, producers have no choice. Salman khan has also shared a picture on social media where he can be seen dressed in a black suit which he paired with black pants. He kept his hands in his pocket while striking a stylish pose for the camera. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “#BB16 Press Conference.Also Read - Who is Abdu Rozik, Bigg Boss 16's Confirmed Contestant?

