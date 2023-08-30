Top Trending Videos

Big feat for Chandrayaan-3! Pragyan Rover finds Sulphur on Moon

The Indian Space Research Organisation said that the Pragyan rover "unambiguously" confirmed the presence of sulphur in the Moon's south polar region

Published: August 30, 2023 2:03 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

The Indian Space Research Organisation said that the Pragyan rover “unambiguously” confirmed the presence of sulphur in the Moon’s south polar region

Trending Now

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Recommended Videos

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.