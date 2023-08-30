Home

Big feat for Chandrayaan-3! Pragyan Rover finds Sulphur on Moon

The Indian Space Research Organisation said that the Pragyan rover "unambiguously" confirmed the presence of sulphur in the Moon's south polar region

