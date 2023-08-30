Home

Big Moment! Kashmiri Pandits back in J&K, perform musical opera in valley

Musical opera was performed by Kashmiri Pandit artists in the valley. It brought cheers and joy to art lovers in Kashmir. The opera was organized by RMK Arts and Research Foundation.

