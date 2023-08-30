Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Big Moment! Kashmiri Pandits back in J&K, perform musical opera in valley
Musical opera was performed by Kashmiri Pandit artists in the valley. It brought cheers and joy to art lovers in Kashmir. The opera was organized by RMK Arts and Research Foundation.
Musical opera was performed by Kashmiri Pandit artists in the valley. It brought cheers and joy to art lovers in Kashmir. The opera was organized by RMK Arts and Research Foundation.
Trending Now
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.
Recommended Videos
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you